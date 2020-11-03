CL: Qualifying for knockouts is difficult now, feels Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's consistent qualification from the group stages of the Champions League is not given enough credit ahead of hosting Olympiacos tonight.

City can move to the brink of a place in the Last 16 for the eighth straight season with victory over the Greek outfit. Guardiola has received fierce criticism for failing to get beyond the Champions League quarter-finals.

But he pointed to the struggles of Real Madrid, who have taken just one point from their opening two group games, as an example of how City's ability to get through with minimum fuss is underestimated. "Qualifying is the most important thing because every year there are important clubs [who do not]. Today the competition is not like one decade ago, qualifying was easier than right now," said Guardiola.

