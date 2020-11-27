CL: Real delight, says Zidane after Madrid defeat Inter 2-0

Zinedine Zidane praised his side's performance as one of the best this season as Real Madrid closed in on the Champions League Last 16 on Wednesday with a 2-0 win against 10-man Inter Milan that pushed the Italians to the brink of elimination from the competition.

Eden Hazard put Real ahead with a penalty and an Achraf Hakimi own goal doubled their lead as the Spaniards brushed off the absence of injured captain Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema. "They told us that you don't win in the Champions League without Sergio Ramos, and we did it," said Zidane.



"I don't know if this is our most complete match of the season or not, but we produced a great performance from start to finish, intense and serious. We knew that these were three super-important points and that drew the best out of my team," Zidane added.

Real move second in Group B with seven points from four games, one point behind Borussia Moenchengladbach, with Inter bottom on just two points.

