CL: 'This is like a final,' says Real Madrid boss Zidane ahead of Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is expecting another difficult encounter against Inter Milan when the two teams clash in the Champions League here tonight.

Zidane's men have only one point following their defeat in the opening game of the continental campaign to Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month before drawing at Borussia Moenchengladbach last week. Los Blancos host Neazzuris, as two former teammates clash in the dugouts and both teams are desperate to pick up three vital points in search of a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

'Very physical team'

"Inter are a good team, very physical, and they play football well. It's another difficult game for us. It's a Final," Zidane said at a press conference on Monday.



Real Madrid boss Zidane

"These are three points we must try to claim. Every game is a final, we know and we will concentrate without thinking about what will happen later."

Zidane hinted midfielder Luka Modric could start against Inter. "He's important for us, I count on everyone. Luka knows that what he does, he does well. But as always for a coach, the hardest thing is to tell someone so strong what to do. He gives us energy."

The Frenchman said his players have to give everything to turn around Real's poor start to the competition.

'Competitive unit'

"The Madrid players have to give everything because they play for this club. We are growing an important team that can win something. We always talk about how we must change, but these guys are competitive. They want to win, and I can say this as a coach. I discuss with them; we want to try to reach our targets and keep the level high," he added.

