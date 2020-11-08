Close to heart! Neil Nitin Mukesh keen on a sequel to the 2009-film Jail

Neil Nitin Mukesh is keen on a sequel to Jail, which clocked 11 years on Friday. Madhur Bhandarkar's prison drama is special for him as it was the only film in his career for which Mukesh used the method acting approach. He plays a character who is falsely implicated and jailed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onNov 5, 2020 at 8:56pm PST

"Jail released today 11 years ago. A film, I always say is and shall remain very close to my heart. The only film in my career that I used the method acting approach for," he posted on Instagram.

In the film, Neil essayed the role of a successful person with a great job and a loving girlfriend, whose life turns upside down when he is falsely implicated and jailed. The film also stars Mugdha Godse, Manoj Bajpayee, Navni Parihar, Arya Babbar, and Rahul Singh amongst others.

Neil had a special message for everyone involved in making the 2009 movie. "Bhandarkar sir gave me the wings to fly as an actor, guiding me through one of my most powerful portrayals on-screen. @mugdhagodse was such strong support to help me etch the innocent and vulnerable side of Parag Dixit. @bajpayee.manoj sir helped me with detailed nuances. only an actor of his calibre can understand and educate his co-actors with that knowledge. I made a brother for life in @aaryababbar222 a fab actor for sure. Thank you @shailendrasingh for this opportunity we must do JAIL 2," he shared.

"Last but not least. A Biggggg hug to all the cast and crew of the film. Each day is a memory etched in my heart forever. Thank you for the beautiful moments," he added.

