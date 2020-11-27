Coolie No.1: Trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer to release tomorrow

The much-anticipated trailer of the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer, 'Coolie No.1' to be unveiled on Saturday, November 28 at 12PM. The poster of the film was released recently, and the audience can't keep calm to watch this quirky comedy.

Taking to their social media, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share a funny video, and after watching that there is no way one can miss out on the trailer or the film.

In the caption, they wrote, "Chota bada, iska uska, sabka, bag uthaunga kal se! #CoolieNo1OnPrime live trailer premiere ke baad, 12 PM, on the YouTube and Facebook page of @primevideoin. Aur haan, bio mein link pe click karo aur reminder laga lo, turant!"

'Coolie No 1' is an official remake of the 1995 hit film originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. IN the new film, Varun will be reprising the role of Govinda while Sara will be stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor.

