Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi-Moscow AI flight returns after pilot tests positive

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

New Delhi: A special ferry flight of national carrier Air India which took-off from Delhi for Moscow on Saturday returned back after a crew member was found Covid-19 positive.

The flight being operated under the Vande Bharat mission was halfway over Central Asia when it was called back.

According to sources, the airline's medical staff which is overseeing the massive testing campaign of its crew, mistook the pilot's test report as 'Negative' while he had tested 'Positive' for Covid-19.

Subsequently, the aircraft was informed and the SoPs meant for such situations were immediately implemented.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news