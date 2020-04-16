Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan contributes Rs 25 lakh to CINTAA

After joining forces with a non-profit organisation to provide 1.2 lakh meals to the underprivileged across the country, Hrithik Roshan has now thrown his might behind the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) to help the daily wagers. The superstar has contributed R25 lakh to the organisation to aid the 4,000 daily-wage artistes that come under its purview.

Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson, outreach committee, CINTAA, says, "A few days ago, KWAN, the talent management company that handles Hrithik, asked for our account details and promptly transferred R25 lakh to our sister concern, Cine Artiste Welfare Trust [CAWT]. We will start distributing the money among the daily wagers, with those living hand-to-mouth being our top priority." Behl adds that they have also sought support from Vidya Balan. "She has done her bit through the [Producers'] Guild, and was happy to help us. She will also share a video [urging others] to help those in need."

