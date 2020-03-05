Coronavirus outbreak: Paranoia around virus strikes Mumbaikars

"Airports are on high risk." "Ice cream mat khilao bacchon ko" "Don't send ur kids to school if they are unwell." These are just some of the messages on WhatsApp groups of parents in the city. Paranoia around the virus seems to have struck citizens.

"People are unknowingly creating a fear psychosis. This paranoia will lead to panic where thoughts are influenced by anxiety or fear," explained senior psychiatrist and former director of Mental Health Services, Government of Maharashtra, Dr Sanjay Kumavat.

Dr Kumavat explained that the H1N1 virus too had caused similar panic with people believing the common cold to be lethal had to be treated for anxiety. "I am concerned this will happen again with COVID-19 being in the news every day. People begin to believe everything on the news as true," he said.



Experts say people must maintain basic hygiene

"There is also a lack of clarity from the government on preparedness and assurance to people about not panicking. These need to be enforced through social media and other modes of communications," he explained. The positive side though is that people will be cautious and will maintain hygiene.

Dr Pradip Awate, a State Surveillance Officer at Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) shared similar views and asked people not to press panic buttons. "Anxiety adversely affects immunity, making one more susceptible to diseases. The State and Centre are ready to tackle any eventuality," he said.

So far, 167 patients in the state have tested negative for COVID-19. "Today we are more worried about social media 'infodemic' than the actual epidemic. We must understand that unlike SARS or MERS, COVID-19's mortality rate is around 2.5 to 2.9 per cent. People tend to remember the number of deaths than the 97 per cent people recovering. Moreover, the virus is a concern for elderly people or those who are sick and with low immunity," explained Dr Awate.

Senior physician and allergy specialist, Dr Wiqar Shaikh, emphasised on the need to have multiple centres to conduct the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test for COVID-19. "With only three centres (Kasturba, NIV in Pune and Nagpur) conducting the test, it will be a huge burden. The NIV (National Institute of Virology) is already getting samples from all over the country. We must be proactive especially since the virus has no treatment, other than providing symptomatic and supportive treatment as per WHO guidelines."

Dr Om Shrivastava, an infectious disease expert from Jaslok Hospital, said, "The basic point is that if anyone has symptoms of cold and cough, they must stay away from public places and avoid coughing or sneezing in public. People must flush their nasal and throat secretions."

"If apart from a cold and cough, you are running a temperature and have difficulty breathing, don't rely on self medication and consult a doctor. The faster the detection, the better would be the preventive measure to tackle the spread of any virus," Dr Shrivastava added.

020-2612 73940

State helpline number for COVID-19

167

No. of people in Maha who tested negative for COVID-19

2.9%

Approx mortality rate of COVID-19

Masks not Essential

. Right now, masks not essential for general public

. Masks have their own hazards

. Incorrect use may increase risk of infection

. Unplanned disposal a biomedical risk

. Use clean cotton handkerchief instead

Who should use masks?

. Those with history of travel to affected places

. Those in contact with infected persons

. Those showing symptoms

. Medical staff

. N95 is only for medical staff treating patients

Situation in Maharashtra

. Travellers with fever, sore throat, cough, cold and difficulty in breathing within 14 days of landing and those who travelled to affected countries (China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, etc.) must visit isolation facility and get tested

. Isolation facilities are at Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai and Naidu Hospital, Pune. All government medical colleges and district hospitals equipped too

. Asymptomatic travellers must isolate themselves at home from 14 days from the day of landing

. Local health authorities will monitor and follow up with such travellers on telephone

. Follow do's and don'ts: wash hands frequently, cough etiquettes, avoid crowded places

Testing Facilities in State

1. National Institute of Virology, Pune

2. Kasturba Central Laboratory Mumbai

3. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur

Source: Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDPS)

