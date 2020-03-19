Coronavirus: Relief fund for daily wage workers to be functional from today; says Producers' Guild CEO

Almost 24 hours after Producers Guild of India conducted a meeting, the body has swung into action to lend financial assistance to the daily wage workers who are among those affected by the suspension of shoots. Talking to mid-day, Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the association, revealed that a relief fund will be set up by today.



"It's too early to say who will donate, but anyone is free to do so. We opened a bank account on Wednesday morning; by Thursday evening, it will be functional for people to send in their contributions directly. [To determine the parties that are in need of financial aid], we are evaluating each production that was on floors, making a list of the people employed for the respective productions, and finally, determining the number of days for which they will lose out on their payment," explains Makkar.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president, Producers Guild of India

During the meeting that took place over a conference call with several filmmakers participating in it, they devised the way ahead to identify the affected parties and the necessary disbursement process. Citing an example of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi — the shoot of which was called off in Film City on Tuesday — he charts out, "Hypothetically, let's say Bhansali had a 60-day schedule, and the unit could work for only 15 days [before the shutdown]. So, they will be compensated for the remaining 45 days of work because we don't want people to feel the loss of livelihood. [Even though the shutdown is till March 31], we are preparing for an eventuality that could last anywhere between 15 to 60 days."

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India

The focus at the moment is to maintain a transparent system of distribution of funds. "We will also form a committee comprising producers from television, OTT and films who will monitor the process and ensure the money is reaching the right people."

