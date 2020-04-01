Search

Coronavirus scare: Aadiya Thackeray urges people to not get fooled and step out amid lockdown

Updated: Apr 01, 2020, 13:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Aaditya requested people to stay home and not get fooled to step out amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Yuva Sena chief and Minister for Environment, Tourism & Protocol, Aaditya Thackeray. Picture/Instagram
Yuva Sena chief and Minister for Environment, Tourism & Protocol, Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday took to Instagram to urge people to stay home and not get fooled on the eve of April Fools day. Taking to Instagram, Aaditya shared an April fools day post as his Instagram story while urgiing people to stay home in order to fight the spread of coronavirus.

A screengrab of Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram story

As April 1st marked the beginning of a new month, Aaditya wrote: New month, more resolve and more strength to defeat corona, globally. Further talking about the significance of April fools day, Aaditya said '1st April is April Fools Day.

Through his post, Aaditya requested people to stay home and not get fooled to step out amidst the coronavirus outbreak. He wrote: Let's not be fooled that we can step out. Urging people to stay home and stay safe, Aaditya ended his post with the hashtag, War against virus.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai police and other authorities sealed Mumbai's Worli Koliwada after seven people tested positive for coronavirus and four others were suspected to have contracted it. While none of the patients have travel history, the health department has not been able to trace the origin of transmission in most cases. Interestingly, most of the people of Worli koliwada, which is part of minister Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency, live in chawls and small houses.

