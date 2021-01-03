COVID-19 kills 26 in Belgian elder care home after Santa Claus visit

At least 26 residents of a Belgian retirement home have died since a visit by a volunteer dressed as Santa Claus. The volunteer has since tested positive for COVID-19, Belgian media reported this week.

A Flemish health official said that it is not certain if it was the visitor who brought the virus to the home in Hemelrijck last month. But, the visit by the infected Father Christmas was followed by 26 deaths and 85 residents testing positive, along with 40 staff. The outbreak was detected a few days after the visit and virologists say all infections came from the same source.

The red-robed figure of Sinterklaas, the equivalent to the English-speaking world's Santa Claus, traditionally brings gifts to Belgians. But this year's festivities were muted. Belgium is one of the countries in Europe that has been affected worst by the pandemic. Retirement homes were vectors of the virus and more than half of the deceased, comprising 11,066 people, were retirement home residents.

Pak mulls reopening educational institutes

Islamabad: The Pakistan government is mulling the reopening of educational institutions across the country in a phased manner from January 25, a report said. The ministry has called for an inter-provincial conference on Monday to deliberate on the issue, as well as finalising the schedule of examinations for the academic year. It has been suggested that primary schools should be reopened from January 25 in the first phase, while secondary schools should restart from February 4.

Etihad Airways offers complimentary COVID-19 tests

Abu Dhabi: The UAE's national airline, Etihad Airways, is offering travellers complimentary COVID-19 PCR tests. Testing is mandatory before every flight and, depending on where you are flying to, your test must be carried out between 48, 72 or 96 hours ahead of your flight departure time. The tests will run until March 31, 2021, and are included with all flights from Abu Dhabi. This excludes flights to China, where you will be required to arrange a COVID-19 PCR test at an approved SEHA or G42 clinic.

8,44,51,755

TOTAL Number OF CORONAVIRUS

CASES IN THE WORLD

18,36,962

Number OF DEATHS WORLDWIDE

5,97,46,990

Number OF RECOVERED PATIENTS

