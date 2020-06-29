COVID-19: Recoveries-active cases gap reach 1 lakh

The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 1,00,000, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as Coronavirus cases in India mounted to 5,28,859 and the death toll rose to 16,095. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 1,06,661 as on Saturday, the ministry said. A total of 3,09,712 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far with 13,832 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

"The recovery rate is 58.56 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the ministry said. "The graded, pre-emptive and pro-active steps taken by the Government of India along with the states and UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results," it said in a statement.

Currently, there are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, it said. India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs. "Daily more than 2,00,000 samples are being tested. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 2,31,095. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 82,27,802," the statement stated.

20,000 fresh cases

Meanwhile, India recorded close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Sunday, according to the ministry data. The data updated at 8 am showed 19,906 new cases, while 410 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the fifth consecutive day that Coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

K'taka changes quarantine rules

Karnataka has waived off three-day institutional quarantine requirement for returnees from Delhi and TN, an official said. "Persons coming from states other than Maharashtra shall be placed in 14-day home quarantine," said N Manjunatha Prasad, principal secretary, revenue department. On June 15, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar had ordered three-day institutional quarantine, followed by 11-day home quarantine for people from Delhi and TN.

Complete lockdown in Gurugram CZs

In view of the fast increasing COVID-19 cases, the Gurugram administration has identified eight Containment Zones in the district and will enforce a complete lockdown for two weeks, an official said. Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri said that these wards were identified as large outbreak zones. "Under the provision of Disaster Management Act, human movement will be completely banned here from two weeks from June 30 to July 14," Khatri said.

B'luru top cop warns of criminal action

Criminal cases will be filed against those flouting face mask and social distancing rules and public can call the police in case someone refuses to follow the COVID-19 preventive norms in the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Sunday. While the police and civic body officials will patrol city roads and enforce the rules, the public can also ask every other person to follow them, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever