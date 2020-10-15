COVID:19: Recovery rates in Panvel, Navi Mumbai touch 90 per cent

The COVID-19 recovery rates in Navi Mumbai and Panvel have touched 90 per cent amid active cases reducing in both corporations in the first 13 days of October. With household surveys in both municipalities going on, authorities believe there will be an improvement in the COVID situation soon.

Total cases in Navi Mumbai and Panvel have reached 40,827 and 21,736 respectively. However, October has brought some respite. In Navi Mumbai, active cases on October 1 were 3,654 and on October 13, they were 3,215 and recovery rate was 90 per cent. In Panvel, active cases on October 1 were 1,805 and on October 13, they were 1,602, and recovery rate was 90.32 per cent.

"In Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) jurisdiction, rigorous surveys and easy availability of COVID tests helped to not only control the infection but also reduce cases overtime," said an NMMC officer. "Our daily case count is steady and showing signs of decrease and recovery remains good," he added.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is currently battling with COVID deaths, has had some positive developments. Its daily cases have reduced overtime and recovery has gone up. "This is a result of the My Family, My Responsibility drive. Till October 13, we have screened 7.93 lakh residents, of which 674 were sent for testing and 276 found positive for COVID," said a PMC officer. "The drive helped create door-to-door awareness among residents about the infection,"

he added.

PMC Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, "Under the My Family My Responsibility drive, almost 100 per cent of the population was surveyed and 65 per cent of the positive patients are recovering in home isolation. They are monitored by a dedicated team. The mortality rate in PMC is 2.32 per cent and we are trying our best to reduce it further. Panvelkar's are cooperating with authorities, which too is resulting in satisfactory numbers."

NMMC Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar said, "The numbers are good, but it's not the time to sit back and relax. The festival season is not far, citizens must not lower their guard. The recovery rate touching 90 per cent is a very good sign. The mortality rate in NMMC's jurisdiction is 2 per cent. If citizens continue to take precautions, it will definitely decrease further."

COVID in NMMC, PMC

NMMC

Total cases till Oct 13: 40,827

No. of recovered: 36,784

Deaths: 828

PMC

Total cases till Oct 13: 21,736

No. of recovered: 19,633

Deaths: 501

