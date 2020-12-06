Search

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane wants to pause daughter moment

Updated: 06 December, 2020 10:01 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Rahane's wife Radhika replied: "My cuties," along with a red heart and kiss emoji

Radhika; Ajinkya Rahane with daughter Aarya. Pic courtesy/Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram account
Radhika; Ajinkya Rahane with daughter Aarya. Pic courtesy/Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram account

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane cherishes the time spent with his daughter Aarya in Oz. On Saturday, he Instagrammed this picture for his 3.6 million followers and captioned it: "Can we pause this moment?"

The post received 196,069 'likes'. Rahane's wife Radhika replied: "My cuties," along with a red heart and kiss emoji.

 
 
 
