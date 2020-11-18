Cricketers' Foundation helps ex-women's cricketers; Sunil Gavaskar delighted

In a first of its kind initiative, Cricketers' Foundation, a public charitable trust set up to support retired cricketers, coaches, umpires, scorers and groundsmen in Mumbai cricket, has extended support to former women cricketers of Mumbai.

On November 10, the foundation decided to honour Surekha Bhandare, who played 127 first-class matches, Sandhya Relekar, who figured in 139 first-class games and Aparna Kambli, who paraded her skills in 79 first-class contests. They received contributions in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

"The three cricketers, Sandhya Relekar, Surekha Bhandare and Aparna Kambli have been among those who paved the way for today's outstanding women cricketers and it's most heartening to see the Foundation recognising their efforts. I would like to congratulate them and the Trustees for their forward-thinking," said batting legend Sunil Gavaskar about the initiative. Cricketers' Foundation thus far has helped over 40 unsung heroes of Mumbai cricket. The foundation raised these funds through 200 donors and continues to raise funds to support more such stalwarts of Mumbai's favourite sport.

"I'm grateful to Cricketers' Foundation for acknowledging my contribution to cricket," said Relekar. "Cricketers' Foundation should be complimented for acknowledging the efforts of old women cricketers of Mumbai," said Bhandare. Aparna Kambli added: "This is the first time someone thought of players like us, who knocked at the doors but unfortunately couldn't make it to the India squad."

