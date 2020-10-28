Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina recalls younger years: Was an ugly duckling

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is a successful model and is living a high-profile life in Italy with her beau. But Rodriguez revealed how she was not good looking when she was young.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Rodriguez lived in a small, cramped house in Spain as a teenager. Meanwhile, her father Jorge served 10 years in jail for two drugs trafficking offences.

"When I was little I was an ugly duckling and I have been turning into a swan. At birth, no one would have said that she would be beautiful later. I love myself as I am, with imperfections," Rodriguez told Spanish newspaper, Mujer Hoy.

