Cristiano Ronaldo showcases his strumming skills for X'mas-themed ad

Updated: 23 November, 2020 08:51 IST

According to The Sun, the ad begins with children singing a Christmas carol followed by the sound of a bell before Ronaldo appears on stage (screengrab right) with a baseball cap and a guitar strapped around his shoulder

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo delighted fans with his guitar skills when he appeared in a Christmas-themed advertisement for Portugal telecommunication firm, MEO.

According to The Sun, the ad begins with children singing a Christmas carol followed by the sound of a bell before Ronaldo appears on stage with a baseball cap and a guitar strapped around his shoulder.

 
 
 
A singer then joins Ronaldo with the football legend playing the guitar for I Love Rock 'n Roll, a track made famous by US band, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

First Published: 23 November, 2020 08:36 IST

