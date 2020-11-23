Cristiano Ronaldo showcases his strumming skills for X'mas-themed ad

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo delighted fans with his guitar skills when he appeared in a Christmas-themed advertisement for Portugal telecommunication firm, MEO.

According to The Sun, the ad begins with children singing a Christmas carol followed by the sound of a bell before Ronaldo appears on stage with a baseball cap and a guitar strapped around his shoulder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

A singer then joins Ronaldo with the football legend playing the guitar for I Love Rock 'n Roll, a track made famous by US band, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

