Cristiano Ronaldo takes six 90-minute naps everyday!

Updated: 09 November, 2020 09:24 IST | A correspondent |

Nick Littlehales and Cristiano Ronaldo
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's sleep guru, Nick Littlehales has revealed that the Juventus forward takes 90-minute naps five to six times a day which help in recovering from the strain of playing.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Littlehales has been working with Ronaldo from the time he played for Real Madrid.

The sleep specialist has now advised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to rest on fresh sheets in foetal position.

First Published: 09 November, 2020 09:20 IST

