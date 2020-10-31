Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday. "Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement. "The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy. The 35-year-old has missed four games including Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lionel Messi's Barcelona.

Nine-time reigning Italian champions Juventus, are fifth in Serie A, four points behind leaders AC Milan after five games, and next play at promoted Spezia on Sunday.

