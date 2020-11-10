Daniil Medvedev overtakes Roger Federer in ATP rankings

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles final tennis match on day 7 at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 - Paris Masters. Pic/ AFP

Daniil Medvedev's first title of the year in the Paris Masters moved the Russian up to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday as the world's top players move onto London. Medvedev's 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win against Alexander Zverev on Sunday lifted him above 39-year-old Roger Federer who has sat out most of the season following an operation.

Novak Djokovic has already clinched the year-end number one ranking for the sixth time as he heads into the ATP Masters starting at London's O2 Arena on Sunday. Milos Raonic made the biggest move of the week, rising three places to 14th after reaching the semi-finals in Paris.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever