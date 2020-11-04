David Beckham and wife Victoria sign Rs 148 crore Netflix deal!

Former England football captain David Beckham, 45, and his former Spice Girl wife Victoria, 46, have signed a $20 million (Rs 148 crore) deal with Netflix for a documentary on their lives, reported www.vogue.in.

The title of the series is not yet known, but it is learnt that a camera crew will follow David and Victoria from now on. The couple got married at the Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland, on July 4, 1999 and have four children, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, nine.

