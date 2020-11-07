David De Gea is going to be a dad soon; announces on social media

Spanish football star David De Gea is going to be a dad soon. He took to social media to share the news that his singer girlfriend Edurne Garcia is pregnant with their first child.

On Thursday, the Manchester United player Instagrammed the above/below picture of a baby's bottle alongside one of his personalised goalkeeping gloves and a microphone for his 11 million followers and captioned it: "[love heart emojis and a baby face] BabyIsComing."

The post received 341,391 'likes'. Garcia too shared the same picture for her 1.5 million followers and wrote: "Cucu!!#BabyIsComing." De Gea's Man Utd teammates Harry Maguire, Fred and Bruno Fernandes congratulated the couple. De Gea and Garcia, a Spanish singer, actor and television presenter have been together since 2010.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news