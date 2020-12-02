Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler blast England to clean sweep against South Africa

England's Jos Buttler (R) is bowled by South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (not visible) as South Africa's captain and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) looks on during the second T20 international cricket match between South Africa and England at Boland Park stadium in Paarl, South Africa. Pic/AFP

A record second-wicket partnership between David Malan and Jos Buttler helped England thrash South Africa by nine wickets in the third and final T20I at Newlands.

Malan (99*) and Jos Buttler (67*) made short work of chasing 192 to give England a 3-0 series win on Tuesday night.

Batting first, Rassie van der Dussen (74*) and Faf du Plessis (52*) put on record fourth-wicket partnership for the Proteas in T20Is, as they amassed unbeaten 127 to help the hosts post 191/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

However, the score didn't turn out to be enough to avoid a whitewash as Malan and Buttler stitched an unbeaten 167-run partnership for the second wicket, the highest in men's T20Is, as the visitors easily chased down the target with 14 balls to spare.

Malan smashed 11 fours and 5 sixes during his 47-ball knock while Buttler hit 3 fours and 5 sixes during the 46 deliveries he faced. In fact, Malan's 99* from 47 balls was the highest T20I score by an England batsman and the fifth-highest score against South Africa overall in men's T20Is.

The Eoin Morgan-led side had won the first T20I by five wickets and went on to win the second one by four wickets.

The two teams will now face each other in a three-match ODI series beginning Friday.

Brief Scores: South Africa 191/3 (Rassie van der Dussen 74*, Faf du Plessis 52*; Ben Stokes 2/26) lose to England 192/1 (Dawid Malan 99*, Jos Buttler 67*; Anrich Nortje 1/37) by nine wickets.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever