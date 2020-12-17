Day/Night Test is a different ball game according to Virat Kohli

After four day-night Test matches at the Adelaide Oval, the behaviour of the pink ball still remains a mystery. It is supposed to swing and seam under the floodlights, but as Pakistan discovered last year, it is no certainty.

Back in 2017, England's James Anderson bowled around the wicket to right handers to control the extent of his swing. Such are the uncertainties that it is difficult to plan precisely for a day-night encounter. India captain Virat Kohli was wary of the pink ball challenges and accepted the fact that his team will need to react to different situations to the best of their abilities.

"The pink ball Test obviously brings in a few more variables like the twilight zone. It's [about] being more disciplined and then at night you have more to offer with the ball, so actually, it's the other way round when you compare the normal Test match scenario and something that we will have to analyse and monitor as we go into the Test match," Kohli said on the eve of the clash.

There is no doubt that the team bowling with a newish ball in the twilight zone will have a significant advantage. Batting in the first and second session is an ideal time to pile on the runs, but how do you say for sure that a team can be in that beneficial situation? It is a bit of a lottery. Even Australia captain Tim Paine conceded that Australia have been "lucky" to be bowling at the right time in their past couple of encounters.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mumbai boy Prithvi Shaw will be tip of batting spear

One aspect that can dictate the behaviour of the pink ball is the amount of grass on the pitch. Curator Damien Hough admitted to leaving 8mm of grass on the surface, but that was more to stop the ball from scuffing up. The lacquer on the pink ball wears away quicker than the red ball and one cannot shine it as effectively. It means after 15 overs, there is barely any lateral movement through the air during the day and no chance of reverse swing. Add to it the Kookaburra ball doesn't have a prominent seam, so it won't grip on the surface, which means there will be minimum seam movement.

Like all things with a pink ball, we won't know how much it will do until the situation presents itself. Each session will be different and the team that can conquer the conditions quicker, will triumph.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news