Deepika Padukone wishes Prabhas, good health and happiness on his birthday

Marking her co-actor Prabhas' birthday, Deepika took to her Instagram to share a winsome birthday wish for him. She captioned the image as, "Happy Birthday. Dearest @actorprabhas, wishing you good health and happiness always. Hope you have a great year (sic)".

Ever since the announcement of this multilingual Pan-India film has happened, fans have gone crazy in anticipating what the movie will be like. Seeing the two biggest superstars of our nation come together is surely going to be sheer delight for the viewers and their fans.

