Deepraj Rana considers Tigmanshu Dhulia 'one of the best directors'

Actor Deepraj Rana, who has often teamed up with National Award winner Tigmanshu Dhulia, says he is one of the best directors. The two had worked on films such as "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster" and "Bullett Raja".

Talking about working with Dhulia, Deepraj said in a statement: "I have done almost half a dozen films with him. He is one of the best directors our industry has." They have reunited for the forthcoming film "Milan Talkies".

"Earlier I did serious characters, this time Tishu offered me a light-hearted role and said 'You are going to fit into this'," said Deepraj.

"I am playing Kaptaan Singh, who is from Allahabad. He is a small-time goon as well as funny. His dream is to work in movies with Salman Khan. I am doing a funny role for the first time and it was great fun doing this character. This film is an action-packed thriller as well as a love story. It also gives a message about chasing your dreams," he added.

The actor was born and brought up in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). The story of the film is also set there. So, it was easy for him to "equip myself with the Allahabadi accent as I was already connected with the character". Milan Talkies is releasing on March 15.

