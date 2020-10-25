Delnaaz Irani to get married with beau Percy Karkaria on her 50th birthday?

They participated in Power Couple (2015) as partners; however, they were eliminated and failed to reach the final. But, in real-life, Delnaaz Irani and Percy Karkaria have been going strong, very strong. While Delnaaz has not yet given marriage a serious thought, but the actress, who is currently seen in TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, might be married to her beau Percy Karkaria on her 50th birthday, which is next year.

In an interview with Times of India, Delnaaz Irani, when quizzed about her marriage, said, "Forget outsiders, even my nieces and nephews inquire about my marriage. They keep asking, 'When is Dellu Fui getting married?' (laughs!). I am not averse to marriage, it's just that Percy and I have become extremely comfortable living together. We are like any other married couple. For us, marriage is just a piece of paper that we'll be signing."

Further opening up about Percy, Delnaaz Irani said, "I can't think of a life without Percy today. He completes me. It's a relationship of eight years now. Along with loving me, he takes care of me and respects me a lot, which is so important for a woman. Our relationship is extremely beautiful the way it is. But as they say, never say never. I am quite impulsive and if I wish to turn my 50th birthday next year into a big day, I will probably get married to him on that day."

In an interview with mid-day, in 2016, Delnaaz was quoted saying, "Percy is definitely looking at marriage and lots of babies. But I am superstitious. I believe that maybe, I am unlucky on that front. I fear that if I put a stamp to the relationship, it will end. Once I am over this fear, we would probably be in a better position. In the end, marriage is just a piece of paper. We are living-in together and are like a married couple. I feel that if you are happy in a situation, leave it at that."

Delnaaz had also expressed about what attracted her to Percy. According to the actress, it was the fact that he was never enamoured by her celebrity status. She said, "I couldn't believe that there could be a man who does not judge me. He was totally unfazed by my celebrity status. He loves the real me. He knew what I was going through in life during the separation and stood by me like a rock. There is no space for ego in our relationship. God has made one 'namoona' for me, and he is my anchor in the truest sense."

Delnaaz, who was once married to Rajeev Paul, met the actor on the sets of a popular 1993 soap "Parivartan". But the two separated in 2010 after 14 years of marriage. They got divorced in 2012.

On the work front, Delnaaz Irani's character Martha in Choti Sarrdaarni has proven to be quite impactful. Though she has been entertaining fans mostly with her comic roles, this one's a non-comic one and that's what has impressed the audience.

