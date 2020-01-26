Deonar, Mumbai's largest dumping ground, gets contractor to process garbage, start waste plant

The city's largest dumping ground has finally got a contractor to process garbage and start a waste-to-energy plant. But, it will take around three years to set it up and even then the capacity of the plant is one-fifth of the original estimation. Therefore, the civic body is now looking at multiple contractors to process the remaining waste. In the meanwhile, the BMC has submitted a request to the High Court to extend the deadline of the closure of the plant to 2023, as the plant will take 40 months to be fully operational.

The city generates between 7,000 and 7,500 metric tonnes of garbage daily, out of which around 1,000 metric tonnes is received by Deonar and the remaining is transported to Kanjurmarg. The Mulund dumping ground is already under process of being scientifically shut down.

The BMC has been looking for a contractor for Deonar for five years, and it was after a third attempt—in May 2019—that it managed a positive outcome. "The civic body has received a response to start a plant which processes around 600 metric tonnes garbage daily. As per the estimation, 4 MW energy will be generated from this project," said an officer from the Solid Waste Management Department. This would be equivalent to the amount of electricity used by about 1,200-1,500 homes for one hour.

7,000

Total MTs of garbage produced

1,000

MTs received by Deonar

