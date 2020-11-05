Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is radiant in red as she celebrates Karva Chauth 2020 with husband Nick Jonas

Karva Chauth 2020 saw a number of Bollywood celebrities celebrating the festival with their friends and families despite the COVID-19 pandemic. While the celebrations were short and sweet, the pandemic couldn't play spoil sport with people's enthusiasm.

Our very own desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who's in the US with husband Nick Jonas, too, celebrated the day with her husband. The Quantico actress looked resplendent in a red sari as she decked up in a bindi, sindoor, bandles and statement earrings. Sharing a couple of lovely photos, Priyanka Chopra wished everyone celebrating the festival a Happy Karva Chauth.

PeeCee shared a cute picture with Nick Jonas, who wore a blue sweater with tan pants. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, has been inseparable since their wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger, which she has also executive produced, and We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news