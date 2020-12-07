Dev Negi on Coolie No 1: Songs made for Varun Dhawan must be energetic

It would be safe to assume that the challenges that plagued the makers of Coolie No 1 would have been two-fold. Apart from reviving a film that enjoyed a cult following, they were also revisiting its songs that had enthralled listeners across generations. Dev Negi, who lent his voice to the first track, Teri bhabhi, admits that brainstorming sessions to "create songs that matched the scale of the original", were frequently held. Leading man Varun Dhawan, he admits, was instrumental in pointing them in the right direction.

"We always need to create high-energy songs when rendering something for Varun. The composers also alter their creations for him because they have to be powerful. So, it is established that the song be created in this manner, right from its making, to the way it is rendered. The team sits together to anticipate how he will dance and act in various sections, and then decides how the portions must be sung," says Negi, adding that having rendered three songs for the actor, he now has a better understanding of the job at hand.

