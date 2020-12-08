Dharmendra on his birthday: About to work at 85; not playing a senior in Apne 2

Legendary actor and star Dharmendra turns 85 today on December 8. He has been widely regarded as the most handsome man of Hindi Cinema and one of the first action heroes on the Indian celluloid. Talking about this special occasion, the actor poured his heart out in a recent interview.

Talking to Times of India, he spoke about turning 85, how he stopped counting his age after 60, and why he doesn't feel like celebrating his birthday. He stated, "People tell me that I am turning 85, but I stopped counting my age after 60. I've lived my life to the fullest and life has always kept me young."

The veteran star is gearing up for Anil Sharma's Apne 2, a sequel to the 2007-drama that united him with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the first time. This time, Karan Singh Deol also joins the cast, bringing the three generations together on the screen.

When asked about going to work even at the age of 85, this is what he had to say, "Camera is my love and the camera loves me. I can self-analyse and I know what I am capable of at this point in my life. When I know I can do it, why shouldn't I? I am about to work at 85 and I am not playing a buzurg per se in Apne 2. There's emotion, but also a thrill element to the film."

He also revealed why he wouldn't celebrate his birthday. He said, "People seem to have forgotten the Coronavirus pandemic. There's nationwide panic currently, how do I celebrate my birthday? There's no bigger religion than humanity. Nobody should take advantage of someone's innocence or helplessness. We need to listen to what our farmers have to say. They are sitting on the roads in this freezing cold."

Talking about deleting his tweet on the issue, Dharmendra stated, "All I intended to say was please hear out the farmers. I always talk about positivity but people on Twitter always conclude something else. I will now keep my distance from it, because it can be extremely toxic. People can break your heart."

The star has been working as an actor in Hindi Cinema for more than five decades. He has been a part of films like Bandini, Satyakam, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Pratigya, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, The Burning Train, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Loha, Zalzala, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Apne, Life In A Metro, Johnny Gaddaar, and Yamla Pagla Deewana.

