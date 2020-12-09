Dharmendra turns 85, Sharmila Tagore is 76

On Tuesday, Dharmendra clocked 85 years. Son Sunny Deol posted, "The greatest actor and the greatest human being in the world. The world loves you. Be happy always. That's the only way we want to see you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Dharmendra has been widely regarded as the most handsome man of Hindi Cinema and one of the first action heroes on the Indian celluloid. Speaking about his professional commitments, the veteran actor is gearing up for Anil Sharma's Apne 2, a sequel to the 2007-drama. This time, Karan Singh Deol also joins the cast along with papa Sunny and uncle Bobby. For the unversed, this will be the first time where we will see these three generations together on screen.

Apne 2 is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, produced by Deepak Mukut and directed by Anil Sharma. The film will go on floors around March 2021 and is being planned for a big Diwali release next year.

It was also Sharmila Tagore's birthday too, and the actress turned 76. Daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday greeting read, "The coolest, strongest woman I know."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Sharmila Tagore made her debut in acting with Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar in 1959 and went on to star in films like Waqt, Dak Ghar, Anupama, An Evening In Paris, Aamne Saamne, Satyakam, and Aradhana.

