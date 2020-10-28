Did you know? Ananya Panday has taken this as memorabilia from the sets of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday's recent screen presence was in Khaali Peeli, the actress was seen playing the role of a Bambaiya girl in its truest sense. After the film was wrapped, the actress took two mini posters, one of Salman Khan and one of Karisma Kapoor that can be seen in the taxi which Ishaan and Ananya had used as a prop in the film.

This memorabilia from the sets of Khaali Peeli is stuck on the mirror of Ananya's vanity van as a lucky charm for the actress.



Image source: PR

The film highlighted an enchanting love story with the element of a Kaali Peeli - the essence of Mumbai. Ananya has surpassed all the expectations of her fans. A promising performer with grace and charm on-screen makes her fans adore her even more.

Ananya was impressive in the movie Khaali Peeli and with it being her third film, there is significant growth in the actress' performance. She has gotten better with each film and her hard-work is the driving force behind this impact. Her fans fall in love with her all over again, each time.

After delivering this admirable and impeccable performance in Khaali Peeli, Ananya will be seen in two big-buck movies, Shakun Batra's untitled next, the actress is shooting in Goa for the same and her Pan-India film Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

