Disha Patani shares artwork done by brother, turns out to be a copy

Disha Patani recently shared an anime artwork by her little brother Suryansh, which turned out to be an exact copy of an Argentinian artist's work. The problem was brought to the light by the Instagram page Diet Sabya, who also shared the original artist's reaction to the faux pas.

Here's what Disha shared:

Claiming it to be artist Inhoso's original work, Diet Sabya shared Inhoso's note on the same on his Instagram story. Inhoso wrote, "Sorry I fell asleep. The thing is that this influencer/celeb reposted one of my drawing, cropped it (the watermark) and claimed her little brother drew it. I am not her little brother and this whole thing is without my consent..."

The issue, however, was later amicably resolved, as the artist put up yet another story on Instagram explaining what happened and why it wasn't such a big deal. Saying that his artwork in itself was a fan art, which was kind of illegal, he couldn't do much about it.

He also asked his fans and social media followers to not troll or post hateful comments on anyone's posts, considering it was a misunderstanding.

On the work front, Disha Patani recently started shooting for Radhe alongside Salman Khan, and she will be seen in Ek Villain 2 as she reunites with her Malang director Mohit Suri.

