Divyanka Tripathi condemns Mukesh Khanna's statements; calls it 'outdated and regressive'

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna recently made some troubling statements about the MeToo movement and how he thinks it all started because women started going out to work.

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, Mukesh Khanna has said, "Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna (The job of a woman is to take care of the house). Problem kahaan se shuru hue hai #MeToo ki jab auraton ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The problem of #MeToo began when women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milane ke baat karti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men)."

These statements have landed the veteran actor in a soup online. Netizens have trolled and slammed him to no end over the same.

Now, TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, too, has called him out through a tweet. She wrote, "How regressive & outdated is that! It's cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks. Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That's the only benefit of doubt I can think of. With due respect - I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji!"

Mukesh Khanna then tried to salvage the situation by posting the full video of his conversation and said, "I am not against Women Working. As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this "Vivadit Bayan" has been taken to malign me..."

The MeToo movement gained prominence in India in 2018 when actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Since then, several women in the film industry have named and shamed alleged perpetrators.

