EPL: 'A work in progress', says Chelsea manager Lampard

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea are beginning to bear the fruits from a summer of heavy investment in the transfer market after a 4-1 win over Sheffield United moved them up to third in the Premier League.

Despite a £220 million ($289 million) transfer splurge, the Blues did not hit the ground running as they won just two of their opening six league games of the season. However, they have now won four in a row in all competitions with three of the new signings, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner on the scoresheet on Saturday, while another Hakim Ziyech won man-of--the-match for two assists.

A long way to go

"The players we brought in, we brought in to improve," said Lampard, who guided Chelsea to fourth in his first season in charge. "People expect it to come on day one. It's not like that, it's a work in progress. You saw a lot of it today, there are great signs but we have to keep going."

Sheffield United remain rooted to the foot of the table without a win this season and just like in defeat at Liverpool two weeks ago, they failed to build on a dream start from David McGoldrick's opener.

A cleverly-worked corner caught Chelsea off guard as George Baldock's cross was turned goalward by Sander Berge and McGoldrick flicked the ball past Edouard Mendy.



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

That was the first goal Mendy had conceded in the Premier League and ended Chelsea's run of five straight clean sheets as Lampard has focused on ending the dreadful defensive record that blighted his first season in charge. "When you keep clean sheets like we have, we knew one was coming. When you concede one, the reaction is important and the reaction was brilliant," added Lampard.

"At the start of the season, we had new players, the lack of pre-season, injuries, but now we are seeing some of the work. I'm the first to keep my feet on the ground. Every game is challenging."

Kane shines in Spurs' win

Meanwhile, Harry Kane joined the EPL's 150-club as Tottenham briefly grabbed top spot before being leapfrogged by Jamie Vardy's Leicester on a see-saw Sunday.

Kane headed in a late winner in a 1-0 victory against struggling West Brom to lift Jose Mourinho's side above Southampton after their fourth win in five league games.

But Vardy then took his tally to eight Premier League goals for the season, scoring from the penalty spot against Wolves as Leicester claimed top spot with a 1-0 win.

