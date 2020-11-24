EPL: 'Boys were on fire,' says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool's Diogo Jota (right) celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their EPL match on Sunday. Liverpool won 3-0. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool were not derailed by an injury crisis as Jurgen Klopp's men produced a dominant display to beat Leicester 3-0 and move level on points with English Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Klopp was missing seven first-team regulars through injury and top scorer Mohamed Salah due to a positive COVID-19 test, but Liverpool still swept aside a Leicester team who had started the weekend on top of the table.

'Incredible game'

"Very satisfying, because we deserved it 100 percent," said Klopp. "The boys played an incredible game against a top opponent. Playing them like that tonight, I do not take for granted. The boys were on fire," he added. Jonny Evans's own goal was just reward for the Reds' bright start before Diogo Jota set a record-breaking start to life at Anfield.



Liverpool boss Klopp

The Portuguese international became the first Liverpool player to score in his first four home league games when he headed home Andy Robertson's inch-perfect cross.

Roberto Firmino thought he had been denied just his third league goal in 24 games when the Brazilian's shot came back off the post and his follow-up was cleared by Marc Albrighton with just 10 millimetres of the ball not over the line. But Firmino rounded off a brilliant team performance by rising highest to meet James Milner's corner.

Salah set for return

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is set to return to training with Liverpool soon following a negative test for COVID-19, manager Klopp said.

