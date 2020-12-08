EPL: Jurgen Klopp gets goosebumps as Liverpool win to top table

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he had goosebumps as fans returned to Anfield on Sunday, roaring the EPL champions on to a comprehensive 4-0 win against Wolves.

The Reds have not had the chance to play in front of their supporters since they ended their 30-year wait to be crowned English champions in June. But they made up for lost time, swaggering to a win as the 2,000 fans sang the club anthem, You'll Never Walk Alone.



Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah gave the home side the lead in the first half. Second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and an own-goal from Nelson Semedo underlined Liverpool's superiority as they joined leaders Tottenham on 24 points. "The game, the atmosphere, it was so nice I had goosebumps," Klopp said.

"They started 'You'll Never Walk Alone'—really nice. I never knew it could feel that good. We were waiting to get normality back. Normality is good—I don't think we appreciated it as much. It was touching," he added.

