EPL: VAR leaves Jurgen Klopp angry

Jurgen Klopp launched into a furious tirade about Liverpool's fixture schedule after Pascal Gross's controversial late penalty rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw for Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Klopp's side took the lead through Diogo Jota's second half strike after Brighton's Neal Maupay had missed a penalty in the first half. But Liverpool were stunned in stoppage time when Andrew Robertson's challenge on Danny Welbeck was ruled a penalty after Stuart Attwell used VAR to overturn his initial decision.



Jurgen Klopp

Gross scores equaliser

Gross converted from the spot, leaving Klopp sarcastically applauding the officials at the end of a disappointing week for Liverpool after their shock Champions League defeat at home to Atalanta. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson claimed Welbeck told him it wasn't a penalty, but Klopp would not take the bait when asked if he disagreed with the decision. "You try to create again, on my cost, a headline, because that's how it is. If I say now it was not... the ref whistled it," Klopp said in a fractious exchange with a BT Sport interviewer. "Don't look like this, you try, always, all the time. Today I say it was a penalty, you are not happy with that answer, so keep your answers to yourself."

Mahrez stars for Man City

Manchester City found their shooting boots as Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League.

