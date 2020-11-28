Europa League: Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance

Arsenal's academy products helped the team cruise into to the knockout stage of the Europa League while Leicester needed a late equaliser from Jamie Vardy to advance.

Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pepe showed his better side after he was sent off in a 0-0 draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 away victory at Norway's Molde. The homegrown talents did the rest as Reiss Nelson doubled the lead and Folarin Balogun, less than a minute after coming on as a substitute, netted the third with his first goal for the club.

Hoffenheim and Leicester also progressed into the round of 32 with two matches to spare. The Premier League club equalised three times in a 3-3 draw at Braga, with Vardy grabbing the final goal in injury time.

Carlos Vinicius scored his first two goals for Tottenham while Harry Winks netted a spectacular one from 56 yards as a dominant Spurs side beat Bulgarian team Ludogorets 4-0.

AC Milan failed to win for the second straight game as the Italian powerhouse was held to a 1-1 draw at Lille, while Rangers was held 2-2 by Benfica after giving up a two-goal lead against the Portuguese side for the second game in a row.

A minute of silence was observed before all the matches to honour Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

