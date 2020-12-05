Europa League: Gunners fire amidst fanfare

Arsenal fans celebrate their teamÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s win during the UEFA Europa League at Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

For the first time in 270 days, fans were back inside a English Premier League ground as Arsenal welcomed 2,000 supporters into the Emirates for Thursday's routine 4-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.



Arsenal’s Pablo Mari is ecstatic after his goal on Thursday. Pic/AFP

The sparse crowd in a 60,000 capacity stadium were well distanced between two stands and in high spirits despite the Gunners' poor form of late in the English top-flight.

"I'm delighted to have fans back they make a huge difference," said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta. "We had 2,000 but they were loud and they were supportive to the team so thanks to them for coming and making the effort."

Tribute to NHS

Outside the ground before kick-off fans held up a banner reading: "Home at last, Thank you NHS" in tribute to those working on the front line battling COVID-19 in the health service.

Arsenal's last home match with a crowd was back in March prior to a three-month stoppage of the sport due to the pandemic.

Since returning in June, English top-flight football has been played behind closed doors with Arsenal fans missing out on seeing their side win the FA Cup and Community Shield at Wembley.

Dead rubber comes alive

"It's been a long nine months since the last game," said Javed Singh. "I'm excited, it's a bit of a dead rubber game but good to be back in the stadium. Just great to see a game in person."

Despite Arsenal having already booked their place in the Europa League knockout stages, demand from fans to be one of the lucky few back through the gates crashed the club website on Saturday morning. "It's one of those games you will look back on that we were the first ones in the stadium," said Dan Anderson, who attended the game with his brother as normal.

"Football is all about you, the fans. We have missed you and we are happy to be welcoming you back," said Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a video.

