Europe Music Awards Winners' List: Armaan Malik wins Best India Act; BTS and Lady Gaga clinch Top Awards
BTS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize.
The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.
The show honouring the best in global music is available to stream on Voot Select and will be aired shortly on Vh1 India with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted the ceremony.
Gaga, who went into the event with the most nominations, beat out Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd for the best artist prize. She lost out for the best video, however, which went to DJ Khaled for "Popstar." The collaboration with Drake bested the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for "WAP."
Cardi B did pick up the best hip hop award, however. Coldplay won the best rock, Haley Williams got best alternative and Little Mix was named best pop. And the best Latin award went to Karol G, who also won the best collaboration for "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj.
David Guetta, who won best electronic, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won the best push and Doja Cat took home the best new artist honour.
For a third year, the MTV EMAs handed out a generation change award, this time to five women fighting for racial and social justice around the world: Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, Catherhea Potjanaporn, Luiza Brasil and Raquel Willis.
Armaan Malik won the 'Best India Act' for his pop single 'Control' at the ceremony defeating the likes of Kaam Bhaari, Siri x Sez On The Beat, Divine and Prabh Deep.
Here is the list of winners from the ceremony
Best Video
Billie Eilish - everything i wanted
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
DJ Khaled feat. Drake - "Popstar" - WINNER
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - "Tusa"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift - "The Man"
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga - WINNER
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS - "Dynamite" - WINNER
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
Dua Lipa - "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch - "The Box"
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
Best India Act
Armaan Malik –- Control - WINNER
Kaam Bhaari - Mohabbat
Siri x Sez On The Beat – My Jam
Divine – Chal Bombay
Prabh Deep - Chitta
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - "Intentions"
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - "Tusa" - WINNER
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - "I'm Ready"
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix - WINNER
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS - WINNER
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat - WINNER
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS - WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G - WINNER
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay - WINNER
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B - WINNER
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta - WINNER
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
Blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams - WINNER
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak - "Lockdown"
David Guetta & Sia - "Let's Love"
Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe" - WINNER
Jorja Smith - "By Any Means"
Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD - WINNER
Best Virtual Live
BTS BANG BANG CON - The Live - WINNER
J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World
Little Mix - UNCancelled
Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
