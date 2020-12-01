Ex-footballer Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy shaves off his moustache on live TV

In a hilarious move, former English footballer Peter Crouch's wife, Abbey Clancy shaved off half his moustache live on TV and joked she hasn't kissed him for months. The former Liverpool star had grown his moustache to raise awareness for men's health issues.

During a live interview with TV show, Good Morning Britain's anchors, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, the couple discussed Crouch's moustache. Morgan asked Clancy: "Do you like that tash?" to which the model replied: "I really liked it until I found this statistic that a man's beard contains more bacteria than a whole dog." Reid asked if she has stopped kissing him, to which Clancy joked: "I haven't kissed him for months!"

"Is it coming off today," asked Morgan. Crouch admitted: "I believe so." Clancy then pulled out an electric razor and shaved off half of Crouch's moustache. "Leave it like that!" said Reid, to which Clancy obliged.

