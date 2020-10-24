Faisal Khan: How do I ever break out of Aamir Khan's shadow?

Faisal Khan was in the news recently after he alleged that his family forcefully gave him medicines and kept him under house arrest for a year. Speaking about it in an interview, Khan said, "When the family felt that I was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia, they kept me under house arrest for one year and gave me forceful medication."

Now, in another interview with ETimes, Faisal Khan has opened up about being in brother Aamir Khan's shadow, and wanting to create his own identity. When asked if he received any help from Aamir for his directorial debut Faactory, Faisal said, "No, I didn't get any help from Aamir, he has not even heard the script of the film that I am making. And I didn't need any help as such because I've been through the process. I joined as a third assistant and climbed my way up to the first assistant, then I have acted in a couple of films, I have done TV, theatre. I have gone through the whole grind."

Speaking about the time he joined Aamir's production house, Faisal said that even then he was reading scripts. He shared, "I don't need to rely on Aamir for anything because ultimately it has to be a vision that a director has. And I didn't want to take any inputs from anyone; I wanted to helm the project on my own. Whether it is a hit, it is my baby, whether it is a flop, it is my baby."

Faisal Khan added, "Also, how does one form one's own identity? I have had my own struggles. How does one break out of that. How does Faisal Khan ever break out of Aamir Khan's shadow? Why doesn's one write it as Faisal Khan's brother Aamir? The whole system needs a big change."

Speaking about Faisal Khan's film Faactory, it's a romance-thriller and is expected to release towards the end of the year. "We are deciding upon an OTT platform where Faactory will receive a worldwide release, and we'll release a trailer very soon," he said.

