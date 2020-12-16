Fans ask Ekta Kapoor 'Are you getting married?' after her latest Instagram post; here's why

Ekta Kapoor may have left a lot of tongues wagging after her latest Instagram post. Such has been the impact of the post that fans have begun to wonder if she's getting married. What happened was that the producer posted a picture with Tanveer Bookwala, who's also a producer, on her account.

Posting a lovely picture with him, this is what Kapoor wrote as her caption- "N we r there ! Will tell all soon!!!!" [SIC]

Have a look at the post right here:

Some of the celebrities couldn't resist themselves from commenting on the post. Here are some of them;

Gautami Kapoor wrote- "Faaaab pic." [SIC], Rizwan Bachav commented- "Waiting!!!" [SIC], and Tanveer himself wrote- "... yeh dosti ko rishtedaari mein badal ne ka waqt aa chuka hain." [SIC]

She shared the same picture on her Twitter account and as stated above, users couldn't stop asking her if she's getting married. One user wrote- "Abb tum bhi shaadi kar rahi hoo kyaa.. mere se nhi dekhaa jayengaa yeh sab." [SIC]

Tanveer shared another picture with Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram account and the picture also had Karishma Tanna, Manish Malhotra, and her mother Shobha Kapoor. Have a look right here:

In an interview recently, when asked about the boom of the OTT platform, this is what Kapoor stated, "India's tier 2 and 3 towns have seen an upswing of Internet users that has been beneficial to all OTT platforms. We saw a lot of women from smaller towns subscribing to our platform; it also led to more time spent by our viewers. The growing demand for new seasons of the popular shows, including Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, have added to the brand's popularity.”

The lack of censorship on OTT platforms has become a subject of intense scrutiny. While ALTBalaji has more than its share of erotic web series, including Gandii Baat and XXX: Uncensored, she maintains that they practice self-censorship. "We have strived for self-censorship, where the final choice remains with the viewers."

