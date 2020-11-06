Fans unhappy with Mumbai Indians photo on Virat Kohli's birthday: Should have put a photo with Rohit

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team as well as IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, turned 32 on November 5. Wishes poured in from cricketers, cricket boards and fans alike on Virat's birthday. The cricket fraternity which included Sachin Tendulkar, head coach Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, ICC, Royal Challengers Bangalore and many more sent their heartwarming wishes to Kohli.

However, there was one such birthday post which did not go down too well with the fans and it was that of Mumbai Indians. The defending IPL champions took to Twitter to share a photo of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in their Team India ODI outfits and wished Kohli, "Happy birthday, Virat Kohli #MumbaiIndians #MI @imVkohli @hardikpandya7."

This seemed a bit odd to fans as they would have expected MI to share a photo of Virat Kohli along with MI skipper and Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma instead. Or maybe just a solo photo of Kohli itself. Fans on Twitter did not take this too well as they many found it pointless.

One fan wrote, "Can totally sense the unnecessary obligation under which @mipaltan has posted this pic." While one posted, "U should have put rohit with virat (with a smiley emoji)", another fan on Twitter wrote, "Koi sense hai iss baat ka? (This does not make any sense)". One user went on to put a strong statement saying, 'Jealousy is a disease'. Another user did not get the entire point of this and asked, "kehna kia chahte ho? (What are you trying to say?). Another twitter fan similarly wrote, "Wish hi kaeko kiya (Why did you wish at all)".

Another Twitter fan added some humour to it, writing, "Think that admin didn't get any pic of vk and rs together, " while another had a similar idea, "Dear admin , I have many pics of Rohirat. Should I send you some?". Another fan did not see sense in Pandya being in the post, Pandya ko kyu mention kiya bhai? (why did you mention Pandya) Any sense in the post?"

Also Read: As Virat Kohli turns 32, cricket world wishes him joy and success on Twitter. See posts

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians went on to defeat Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 and are yet again in an IPL final. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's RCB faces Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator today.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is rested for the upcoming India tour of Australia due to an injury he sustained at the IPL 2020.

