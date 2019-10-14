Farah Khan gets ready to school celebrities

Her cheeky humour has made her one of the most entertaining judges on television. Now, Farah Khan is set to host a quiz show, Backbenchers, that will see Bollywood and sports celebrities put their general knowledge to the test. The director-choreographer kicked off the shoot for the series with besties, Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra on Saturday. A source from the creative team says, "It's a fun-filled quiz show that sees Farah as the dean of a college, and the stars as students hoping to secure admission in her college. Every episode will see two stars vying for the position of a backbencher in Farah's class. The contestants will have to go through several rounds of written and oral tests as she tests their knowledge on various subjects.



Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty

The show will be peppered with Farah's witty one-liners." The series, that drops on October 19, is being created for Flipkart app. On Khan's guest list are Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, and Bhumi Pednekar with Taapsee Pannu. "She is in talks with Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty to grace the first episode," adds the source.

