Fardeen Khan on his Bollywood hiatus: We moved to London as we were facing challenges in having kids

The last time we saw Fardeen Khan on the celluloid was back in 2010 in the film Dulha Mil Gaya. Ever since then, he has been away from the limelight. He was recently spotted at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office and fans were quick to guess a comeback. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

And now, in an interview with Times of India, the actor has spilled the beans on his comeback, why he moved to London, and his absence from films. Khan revealed, "I spent my major time in London since 2010-2011. It's just that my pictures came out during this visit, which incidentally heralds my plans of coming back to the industry."

He also talked about his conscious decision to take a break from films and how he didn't expect it would be longer than he expected. "I took a conscious break post-2010 but it's just that I hadn't thought that it would become so long. We moved to London, purely because we were facing challenges in having kids. I wanted to be the major support to my wife in that phase. Also when I saw my bundles of joy, I wanted to take my own sweet time and spend time with them," Khan stated.

He added, "It's not that the content was bad then and it's good now. I don't see my return in that manner. I don't go about anything in life that way. Yes, the cinema is progressive now. The current content by and large and the new format is of course a great time for the industry. But whether cinema would have become progressive or not, I would have pitched myself back and my efforts would have been to work again. Let's say my coming back has happened when it should have happened and was meant to happen."

Fardeen Khan made his acting debut with father, filmmaker, and actor Feroz Khan's directorial venture Prem Aggan in 1998, and went on to be seen in films like Janasheen, Jungle, Bhoot, No Entry, Fida, Dev, Khushi, All The Best, and Life Partner.

