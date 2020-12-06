Farhan Akhtar's adorable moments with his pet Jimmy will make you smile

Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar are back from holidaying in the Maldives. As soon as the actor-filmmaker reached home, his pet dog Jimmy would not leave him.

He had been missing him. Akhtar's daughter Akira clicked their reunion, which he shared on Instagram and wrote, "Jimmy got jokes."

Dandekar was quick to comment on the post. She wrote, "Fav boys," and added a heart emoji. The two do not leave an opportunity to share mushy posts about each other. Akhtar is donning a new look—a salt-and-pepper beard and long hair. Is it for the next schedule of his sports drama Toofan?

Speaking of which, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the movie. Farhan spent the better part of 2019 acquiring a ripped physique for his transformation.

"It was a challenge to adapt to a way of living that was [at odds with] my healthy lifestyle. Besides monitoring my exercise regimen, I had to change my eating habits and had to consume fats, carbohydrates and starch. That was tough," he told mid-day.

Toofan also features Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. The project marks the second collaboration for Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

