Farida Jalal: I have much more to do before I say goodbye; my potential yet to be tapped

Veteran actress Farida Jalal is known for portraying pivotal roles in classic Hindi films like Aradhana, Naya Raasta, Amar Prem, Sabse Bada Rupaiya, and countless more. In recent times, however, the actress has found herself being typecast in the roles of a mother, sister and grandmother in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student of the Year, and more.

Talking about the same, Farida Jalal told Hindustan Times, "I have much more to give, much more to do before I say goodbye. My potential is yet to be tapped. People should think beyond stereotyping me in similar characters. It's disheartening and painful that they can't think beyond certain roles for me."

Adding that in her career spanning 50 years, she got typecast into such roles at quite an early stage, Jalal continued, "I see my male counterparts portraying varied characters in different languages, Indian and international films. Be it the kind of roles (late) Om Puri did or what Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and Amitabh Bachchan have been doing. They're playing villains, comedians, lawyers, doctors... then why aren't such roles written for female actors? I do get jealous at times."

When it comes to the recent flak Bollywood has received in terms of nepotism, groupism, and drug abuse, Farida Jalal stated, "I totally love my industry. Whatever I've achieved today is because of this. Having worked here for so long and knowing it so closely, I won't accept anyone saying anything about us. This industry is one of the safest places. I've been a witness to the outside world also, so I know. Everywhere something or the other is happening, so stop blaming and saying all these bad things about Bollywood."

On the work front, besides films and TV shows, Farida Jalal was also seen in web shows like Love Shots, Mehram, and Parchhayee.

